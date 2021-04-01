It's beginning to get pretty difficult to defend T.I. and Tiny, real names Clifford and Tameka Harris, as more people accuse them of sex trafficking, drugging, rape, and other unspeakable things. On Thursday, a report from Vulture claimed that two more women came forward to accuse the couple of sex trafficking and rape, placing the total of people making allegations against T.I. and Tiny in the dozens.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The first of their new accusers, who is represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, claims that she was sex trafficked in three different states by T.I. and Tiny. She says she was "drugged and forced to take tons of molly and X" before being trafficked in Nevada and Florida when she was 32. This allegedly took place in 2010.

The second woman making allegations against T.I. and Tiny says she was "raped by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida, in May of 2010." She was allegedly 20-years-old at the time of her rape.

A third victim has reportedly identified themselves and is in the process of speaking with investigators.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

T.I. and Tiny have not responded to the most recent batch of allegations. In an earlier statement on the matter, their attorney said, "Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming."

The Harrises have been accused by over thirty women.

We will keep you posted as more information is released.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

