After a highly unusual two-day delay, Billboard has finally announced this week's Hot 100, revealing that J. Cole has debuted within the chart's top ten songs with his pre-album release "i n t e r l u d e."

Last week, Billboard updated the chart shortly after posting the most popular tracks in the country, moving The Kid LAROI and Miley Cyrus' "Without You" collaboration after it was incorrectly etched into the eighth spot. There may have been some similar glitches this week because the Hot 100 was revealed two days later than usual. However, there are still some very strong debuts and movements for hip-hop fans to take note of.

For starters, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's new group) is back at #1 with "Leave The Door Open." They hold off Dua Lipa and DaBaby, who reach a new peak at #2 with "Levitating." Polo G's "Rapstar" is still performing strongly at #7. Speaking to his charting power, J. Cole managed to grab the #8 spot with "i n t e r l u d e" debuting this week. None of the other songs from The Off-Season were eligible this week-- they will likely show up on the chart next week.

Just outside of the Top 10, Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti debuted at #11 with their new collaboration "Miss The Rage."Lil Tecca starts off at #56 with "Never Left" and Don Toliver debuts at #82 with "What You Need."

We will keep you posted on any upcoming predictions for next week's chart, as well as other pertinent numbers from this week's tally. Congratulations to all of the artists who charted this week!