Lil Tecca Maintains That He "Never Left"

Lil Tecca's shine in the mainstream may have faded since his monstrous year, where songs like the infectious "Ransom" elevated him into an instant hip-hop sensation, but that's not to say he's stopped putting in work. In fact, Tecca has recently returned to the fold to maintain that he's "Never Left," hitting SoundCloud to deliver a brand new single.

Lyrically, "Never Left" finds Tecca in a confident state, and in truth, has the young man not earned the right to flex? Though not quite as immediately accessible as some of his previous work, Tecca proves that his melodic instincts are still sharp. "Know it's going to be easy to me, I got a bankroll," he raps, in a singsong cadence. "Shorties doing what I say so cause they on payroll / I got all purple on my shoes, I look like Saints Row / if I let you take my flick you better catch my angles."

Check out Lil Tecca's new single now, and sound off if you're eager to see where he goes next.

