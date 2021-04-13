Though Anderson .Paak is easily one of the most talented musicians in the entire rap game, capable of spitting bars, slinging melodies, and holding it down on the drums -- his music has never quite integrated into the mainstream. That is, until now. Thanks to a recent partnership with Bruno Mars, a veritable mainstay on the Billboard charts whenever he drops new music, the Aftermath signee has officially secured the first number-one single of his career.

As of today's Billboard charts, Paak and Bruno Mars' "Leave The Door Open" -- their first single as Silk Sonic -- has officially locked down the top spot. In the process, they knocked down Lil Nas X's controversial "MONTERO," which previously held the title for a brief period. It's a big win for fans of acoustic instrumentation and soulful songwriting, as the mainstream musical landscape can sometimes feel a little oversaturated with recurring commercial trends and larger-than-life production.

"WE DID IT BRO!!!" captions .Paak, celebrating the major milestone on his Instagram. It is now safe to wear your bell bottoms all week!! #LeaveTheDoorOpen is the number 1 song in the country and I can’t thank y’all enough! @brunomars we poppin bottles in the Stu today I’m otw champ!"

Congratulations to Anderson .Paak, whose widespread commercial recognition is long overdue. Are you still keeping "Leave The Door Open" in steady rotation?