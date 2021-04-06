It can be a cutthroat environment whenever the Billboard Hot 100 updates come around. With everybody vying for that number one spot, a position decisively occupied by Lil Nas X and his controversial single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),"Anderson .Paak has recently come forward to campaign for his and Bruno Mars' hit single "Leave The Door Open," which currently sits comfortably in third place.

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage/Getty Images

Being that Bruno Mars is no stranger to the top, having boasted no shortage of number-one singles in his day, Anderson .Paak implored fans to think of his friend and Silk Sonic partner's well-being. "If you could find it in your heart to stream our single a bit more that would be sick!" writes .Paak, in an Instagram post celebrating "Leave The Door Open" cracking 100 million views on YouTube. "[Bruno Mars] is having a hard time coping with 3rd place. He said he’s not used to that shit. So let’s rally for number 1 y’all! #WhatYouDoin #PrayForBruno."

Of course, it's clear that .Paak is merely poking fun at Mars' hitmaking pedigree, a testament to their camaraderie both inside and outside of the booth. Yet there's likely truth to his desire in seeing "Leave The Door Open" regain the position it once held at the top, before Justin Bieber's "Peaches" and Lil Nas X's "Montero" came through to shake things up. Though Lil Nas X's "MONTERO" may feel like an unstoppable juggernaut at the moment, there's something undeniably universal about the simple notion of musicians doing what they do best, and the old-school charm of "Leave The Door Open" may very well translate into longevity down the road.

Check out Anderson .Paak's playful call to action below, and should your disposition be a generous one, consider running those "Leave The Door Open" numbers up whenever you get the chance.