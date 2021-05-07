mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J. Cole Rolls Out "The Off-Season" With Fire "Interlude" Single

Erika Marie
May 07, 2021 00:07
I n t e r l u d e
J. Cole

Dreamville's head honcho is back & he's rolling out his forthcoming album, "The Off-Season."


It's official; The Off-Season countdown has begun. Dreamville fans were hoping to receive J. Cole's anticipated album sometime this year, but it wasn't expected to arrive so soon. We haven't heard much from J. Cole aside from his one-off singles sprinkled in 2020, but earlier this week, he dropped off a major announcement.

"My new album The Off-Season available 5/14," the rapper shared to Instagram. "Just know this was years in the making." As we await The Off-Season's arrival next week, Cole whets his fans' whistles with his new single "i n t e r l u d e." Cole wrote on social media, "Told myself I would drop the album all at once. Sometimes you gotta say f*ck it tho. New song tonight. 12 o’clock. 'i n t e r l u d e' from The Off-Season."

On "Interlude," we find J. Cole in his bag as he spins clever bars over a T-Minus production. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Cole world, n*ggas knowin' what it is
Just in case they don't, I show 'em what it is
Then in Summer, I do real numbers
Couldn't dare touch it if they sold the double-disc
Block hot, n*ggas burnin' up the street
Shots poppin' and we heard it up the street
It's a war, n*ggas runnin' up the score
Jesus said that you should turn the other cheek

J. Cole Dreamville
