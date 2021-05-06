Given how much hype J. Cole's recently announced The Off-Season has sparked, it's hard not to feel like the project is dropping this midnight. Alas, that's not the case, as Cole's latest is due out on Friday, May 14th. Save for that, little else is known about the project -- though it has already received glowing reviews from Dreamville's own Cozz and Bas, with both claiming that it's some of his best work yet.

In a clever move, understandable given how much excitement currently surrounds The Off-Season, J. Cole has come forward to capitalize on the rampant momentum. Even if it does go against his original intention of releasing a linear listening experience meant to be consumed by fresh ears. "Told myself I would drop the album all at once," he wrote, on Twitter. "Sometimes you gotta say fuck it tho. New song tonight. 12 o’clock. “i n t e r l u d e” from The Off-Season."

A welcome development indeed, as "interlude" should go a long way in providing a glimpse at what Cole we'll be receiving on this latest release. With recent solo albums favoring a more conceptual and thematically dense approach, some have speculated that we'll be seeing another introspective drop from the lyricist. Yet others have noted a "mixtape" energy surrounding Cole's newer music, leading to theories that he'll be letting loose and lyrically flexing on those in need of a reminder.

Either way, we don't have to wait much longer to find out, as the first look at The Off-Season is coming in a matter of hours. Stay tuned, and be sure to check back tonight at midnight to catch "interlude" when it drops in full. Are you excited for J. Cole's new album?