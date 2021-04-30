The Kid LAROI Spices Up "WITHOUT YOU" With Miley Cyrus

The Kid LAROI has become one of the stars of this generation, using his relatable heartbreak-inspired melodies to infiltrate millions of listener's playlists over the last few years. The seventeen-year-old Australian teenager is still in the very early stages of his career but he continues to prove that he has all the makings of a superstar. As he keeps on rising the ranks as a pop crossover talent, LAROI has connected with another one of music's most iconic voices, Miley Cyrus, to revamp one of his biggest hits to date, "WITHOUT YOU."

The song has found a permanent home on TikTok as one of the most-used sounds in recent months and it's about to possibly get another solid boost with a feature from Miley Cyrus. The pop star brings her raspy vocals to the table, singing LAROI's hook and delivering a new verse too. The two artists linked up at a fast-food restaurant to film the low-budget video for the remix, which you can watch below.

Listen to the new version of "WITHOUT YOU" with Miley Cyrus below and let us know what you think about it. Check out our recent episode of On The Come Up with The Kid LAROI here.

Quotable Lyrics:

So there I go, oh

Can't make a wife out of a hoe, oh

I'll never find the words to say, I'm sorry

But I'm scared to be alone