Don Toliver Returns With Melodic "What You Need"

We received his debut album a little over a year ago in March 2020, and Don Toliver is carefully planning out his next release. The rapper-singer has been featured on several singles since he dropped his acclaimed introductory effort Heaven or Hell, and now the Cactus Jack artist is ready for more. At the top of Tuesday (May 4) morning, Toliver dropped off his slow-burning surprise single, "What You Need," and fans have kept a keen eye on Toliver after he shared weeks ago that he was cooking up something big.

"Album. Tour?? Where should I Go First??" he wrote on Instagram on April 22. There hasn't been a formal announcement about Toliver's next project, rumored to be named L.O.A.D., but "What You Need" is a hint that it will arrive sometime this year. As we wait on more information, stream Don Toliver's Hit-Boy and Corbett-produced single "What You Need" and let us know your thoughts about this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't you hop up in your car and get in your feelings (Ooh, woo)

I just wanted to be heard, but I made some millions

I done caught you late night in that club countin' your Benjamins

I know you steady touchin' on your body when you reminisce (You reminisce)

Whatever you want, count them dividends, yeah