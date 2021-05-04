mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Don Toliver Returns With Melodic "What You Need"

Erika Marie
May 04, 2021 02:35
10 Views
00
0
Don ToliverDon Toliver
Don Toliver

What You Need
Don Toliver
Produced by Hit-Boy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Cactus Jack artist recently shared that his album is in the works & he's planning a tour.


We received his debut album a little over a year ago in March 2020, and Don Toliver is carefully planning out his next release. The rapper-singer has been featured on several singles since he dropped his acclaimed introductory effort Heaven or Hell, and now the Cactus Jack artist is ready for more. At the top of Tuesday (May 4) morning, Toliver dropped off his slow-burning surprise single, "What You Need," and fans have kept a keen eye on Toliver after he shared weeks ago that he was cooking up something big.

"Album. Tour?? Where should I Go First??" he wrote on Instagram on April 22. There hasn't been a formal announcement about Toliver's next project, rumored to be named L.O.A.D., but "What You Need" is a hint that it will arrive sometime this year. As we wait on more information, stream Don Toliver's Hit-Boy and Corbett-produced single "What You Need" and let us know your thoughts about this one. 

Quotable Lyrics

Don't you hop up in your car and get in your feelings (Ooh, woo)
I just wanted to be heard, but I made some millions
I done caught you late night in that club countin' your Benjamins
I know you steady touchin' on your body when you reminisce (You reminisce)
Whatever you want, count them dividends, yeah

Don Toliver
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  10
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Don Toliver Hit-Boy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Don Toliver Returns With Melodic "What You Need"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject