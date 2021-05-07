Trippie Redd Taps Playboi Carti For "Miss The Rage" Single

Days after it was reported that Trippie Redd named Playboi Carti as one of his Top 5 favorite rappers of all time, the Ohio native drops a single with one of his GOATs. The rappers share the stage on "Miss The Rage," a single slated to be released on Trippie's forthcoming project, Trip At Knight. Trippie capitalized off of the play on words for the single's visualizer that looked much like a video game where he portrays the main character of a knight in battle.

"Listening to Uzi’s sh*t back in 2015 [to] '16, that sh*t was different. And Carti, at that time. They was on some other sh*t for the young n*ggas," Trippie recently told XXL. "They did some crazy sh*t for us. They really opened doors for us to do a lot of sh*t that we do. You know, the n*ggas from the SoundCloud era might not say it too much, but definitely, they some of the G.O.A.T.s from our era."

Stream Trippie Redd's "Miss The Rage" featuring Playboi Carti and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch, it's us, never them, you ain't that, b*tch, I'm him

You get zapped if it's static (Static), keep that MAC, it go "Pew"

Smokin' gas, smell the fumes, I'm in that 'Vette, it go "Vroom"

I'm a vet, lil' dude, you a pet, do what I say, not what I do