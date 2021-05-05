Another rapper has dropped off his Top 5 list and debates have once again ensued. By now, you know that anytime someone lists their Top 5 favorite rappers of all time the Hip Hop world gets into a tizzy about who are the GOATs or who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Rap. Recently, Trippie Redd caught up with XXL for an interview and was asked to name his Top 5, and his list was filled with familiar names

"Aight, Wayne, Drake... I’mma just say everything I really listen to. Like, the most music I’ve ever listened to from an artist," Trippie began.

"These gotta be my favorites because I clearly listen to them more than everybody else. So, Wayne, Drake, I gotta put AndreÌ [3000] in there. [Lil] Uzi [Vert] and [Playboi] Carti. I listen to they sh*t a lot," he continued. Then, he explained Uzi and Carti's influence during the mid-2010 era of Rap.

"Listening to Uzi’s sh*t back in 2015-16, that sh*t was different. And Carti, at that time. They was on some other sh*t for the young n*ggas," said Trippie. "They did some crazy sh*t for us. They really opened doors for us to do a lot of sh*t that we do. You know, the n*ggas from the SoundCloud era might not say it too much, but definitely, they some of the G.O.A.T.s from our era."

Do you agree that Carti & Uzi should be considered GOATS?

