Considering the fact that Lil Wayne remains the "real-life Lil Wayne", it would be hard to dispute that Trippie Redd is actually in his shoes but, in a recent video posted to Instagram, that's exactly what he declares.

On a high following the release of his new album Pegasus, Trippie Redd was confident as hell when he said:

"I’m the real-life Lil Wayne now, you know what I’m saying? I dropped a leaked album. My shit like Carter V, boy. The fuck you talking bout?"

There are a few differences between Pegasus and Tha Carter V. Before Tha Carter V was officially released on streaming platforms, several of the songs were changed and, upon its arrival, it was a much different product from what had leaked. Trippie Redd's Pegasus is the exact same version as the one that leaked in the summer.

Obviously, Trippie is feeling himself, which he should be. At the end of the day, his new album debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and sold 60,000 copies in its first week out. With the album having leaked a few months prior to the release, that's a big deal. However, those aren't Lil Wayne numbers.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Much like Trippie, Tyga has gone on the record to call himself the "Lightskin Lil Wayne" on his album Legendary.

Do you think Trippie Redd is "the real-life Lil Wayne"?