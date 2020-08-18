You've got to feel for Trippie Redd right now, who reportedly just had his entire album leaked.

The star has been teasing his upcoming album Pegasus for the last several months, releasing a few songs from it, including "Excitement" with PARTYNEXTDOOR. This project was supposedly the rapper's foray into rock music, which he had confirmed with us in an interview last year. Just the other day, Trippie expressed how upset he has been over the number of leaks he has suffered with this project alone and, mere hours later, it's being reported that the entire album is unofficially out.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Several trusted sources on Hip Hop Twitter are sharing the tracklist for the 26-song album, which is apparently on the internet after suffering yet another leak. The proposed tracklist features appearances from Chris Brown, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, and even Lil Wayne, so you can understand why Trippie would be pissed about the leak.

The Ohio native has not commented on the leak yet but he was in the studio as recently as last night, working on the finishing touches to Pegasus.

Right now, it's unclear what his team plans to do. They may work to panic release it tonight or on Friday. Alternatively, Trippie could get back in the studio and record a whole other album, but that would be the most unfortunate scenario.