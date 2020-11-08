Over the last few years, there are quite a few figures who have been able to cement themselves into hip-hop, and for the most part, have been able to hold on to their place thanks to a massive fanbase that is always excited to hear more music from them. Trippie Redd is certainly one of those artists as he proved himself a worthy contender in the genre back in 2017 thanks to a plethora of hit songs that took the charts by storm.

Since that time, Trippie has been fairly consistent with his releases, and just about a week ago, the Ohio artist came right back with a new album called Pegasus. This is a project that many fans had been anticipating, and for the most part, Trippie was able to deliver as fans have expressed excitement over the new songs. According to DJ Akademiks, this excitement has resulted in 61,000 units sold in the first week, which will allow Trippie to debut in the top five on the Billboard charts.

While 61,000 units is a solid showing, it comes as a bit of a dip for the artist when you consider that he sold over 100,000 units in the first week with his last project A Love Letter To You 4. With this in mind, it's clear Trippie will have to rethink his marketing strategy, moving forward.

If you are interested in giving Pegasus a listen, you can check it out here.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Young Money Records