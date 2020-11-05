Trippie Redd's new album Pegasus has only been out for a few days and, already, it's beginning to lose favor among his fans.

The album has not been well received by critics, especially by Anthony Fantano who gave it a 1/10. Trippie doesn't seem to mind though, continuing to push it with music videos, social media posts, and more.

The rapper's new body of work was originally expected to move approximately 70,000 equivalent album units in its first week out. However, those projections have decreased.

While Pegasus is still on pace to debut at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart behind Ariana Grande's Positions, the album is losing steam, as people are possibly scared away by the sheer length of it. Right now, Trippie Redd is looking at selling around 64,000 total units for the week. That's not too much of a departure from what he was expecting but it must be upsetting for him to hit the lower end of the scale.

For comparison, Life's A Trip, his first album, sold 72,000 units in the first week. His second album, titled !, sold 51,000 units. This is right in the middle of those two.

What did you think of Pegasus? Do you think it should have performed better sales-wise or is this a win for Trippie?

