Trippie Redd Drops "Pegasus" Ft. Chris Brown, Young Thug, Future, Quavo

The third studio album by Ohio native Trippie Redd has arrived. The rapper has been slowly rolling out the release of Pegasus, a project that follows his 2019 effort, !. It was just last week that Trippie Redd shared his Spooky Sounds vibes just in time for Halloween, and he's making sure that your October holiday will be filled with his music as Pegasus boasts a whopping 26 tracks.

The rapper continues to stake his claim as a leading force in today's music culture on this project, so we expect to see plenty of visuals released in the months to come. Pegasus also hosts features from the likes of Myiah Lynnae, Yung LB, PartyNextDoor, Chris Brown, Rich The Kid, Young Thug, Future, Quavo, Lil Mosey, Busta Rhymes, Sean Kingston, Doe Boy, Lil Wayne, HoodyBaby, and Swae Lee. Stream Pegasus by Trippie Redd and let us know what you think of this one.

Tracklist

1. Let It Out ft. Myiah Lynnae

2. Moonlight

3. Love Scars 4

4. The Nether

5. So Stressed ft. Yung LB

6. Excitement ft. PartyNextDoor

7. Mood ft. Chris Brown

8. Pegasus

9. Weeeeee

10. Personal Favorite ft. Rich The Kid

11. V-12

12. Spaceships ft. Young Thug

13. Never Change ft. Future

14. Good Morning

15. No Honorable Mention ft. Quavo & Lil Mosey

16. I Got You ft. Busta Rhymes

17. Too Fly

18. Red Beam ft. Sean Kingston

19. Oomps Revenge Pt.2

20. Take One

21. Sleepy Hollow

22. Kid That Kidd ft. Future & Doe Boy

23. Don

24. Hell Rain ft. Lil Wayne & HoodyBaby

25. TR666 ft. Swae Lee

26. Sun God ft. Myiah Lynnae