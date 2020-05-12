pegasus
- MusicTrippie Redd's Snapchat Docuseries "Life's A Tripp" To Feature MGK, Miguel & More"Life's A Tripp" will feature the "Pegasus" artist discussing different socio-political issues in America. By Madusa S.
- NewsTrippie Redd Goes Full Rockstar Mode On "Female Shark"Trippie Redd continues to experiment with new sounds alongside Travis Barker.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTrippie Redd Drops Off "Pegasus: Neon Shark Vs Pegasus Presented By Travis Barker (Deluxe)"The deluxe rock version of his album not only features Barker but Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear, and more.By Erika Marie
- MusicTrippie Redd Reveals "NEON SHARK vs Pegasus" Tracklist & Release DateThe Canton rapper has finally revealed the tracklist for his rock-inspired deluxe edition of "Pegasus" set to arrive next Friday. By Madusa S.
- MusicTrippie Redd's New Album "Neon Shark" Fully Leaks: ReportAnother Trippie Redd album seemingly leaked in its entirety this week.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsTrippie Redd Says He's The "Real Life Lil Wayne" & Compares "Pegasus" To "C5"Trippie Redd says he's the "real-life Lil Wayne" after releasing his previously-leaked album "Pegasus".By Alex Zidel
- NumbersTrippie Redd's First Week Sales For "Pegasus" RevealedTrippie Redd's latest album "Pegasus" is expected to debut high on the charts.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersTrippie Redd's Album Sales Decrease In Latest ProjectionTrippie Redd's sales projections for his new album "Pegasus" have decreased to 64,000 units.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Durk Reacts To Trippie Redd's Album Sales, Compares Them To 6ix9ine'sLil Durk is still haunted by Tekashi 6ix9ine, bringing him up in his reaction to Trippie Redd's first-week projections.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrippie Redd & Future Drop A Ballad In "Never Change"Trippie Redd & Future have no plans on switching up with "Never Change."By Alexander Cole
- NewsTrippie Redd Links Up With Young Thug On "Pegasus" Cut "Spaceships"Trippie Redd's melodic track "Spaceships" comes with another great feature from Young Thug.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTrippie Redd Links With Lil Wayne & HoodyBaby For "Hell Rain"Trippie Redd taps Lil Wayne and HoodyBaby for the emotional and brooding "Pegasus" cut "Hell Rain." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrippie Redd Releases Odd Soundscape EP "Spooky Sounds"Trippie Redd releases his "Spooky Sounds" soundscape EP, which features no actual new music from the rapper.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrippie Redd Channels Headless Horseman On "Sleepy Hollow"With "Pegasus" allegedly set to drop on October 30th, Trippie Redd drops off the spooky new single "Sleepy Hollow."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Low-Key Reveals "Pegasus" Release Date, Cover Art, & TracklistTrippie Redd is seemingly sticking with the much-clowned "Pegasus" cover artwork of him in his undies.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd's Possible "Pegasus" Art Has Fans Upset & ConfusedTrippie Redd's possible "Pegasus" cover artwork is being destroyed on social media, forcing the artist to delete the post.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd's Entire "Pegasus" Album Leaks: ReportTrippie Redd's album "Pegasus" is reportedly available unofficially after it was leaked in its entirety.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrippie Redd Comes Through With New Single "Dreamer"On "Dreamer," Trippie Redd takes a sip from the bottle labeled "emo," picks up a guitar, and throws caution to the wind. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Teases "Pegasus" Deluxe Will Be A Rock AlbumTrippie Redd is planning an ambitious pivot into rock music territory with his upcoming "Pegasus" deluxe edition. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Teases New Single With PartyNextDoorThis Friday, Trippie Redd and PartyNextDoor are set to connect for a new single this Friday. By Mitch Findlay