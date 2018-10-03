Carter 5
- AnticsTrippie Redd Says He's The "Real Life Lil Wayne" & Compares "Pegasus" To "C5"Trippie Redd says he's the "real-life Lil Wayne" after releasing his previously-leaked album "Pegasus".By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Original Tracklist RevealedThe tracklist for the original/deluxe version of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V has arrived, featuring Post Malone, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Raekwon.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMack Maine Gifts Lil Wayne Birthday McLaren, Announces Original "Carter 5" ReleaseThe original version of "Tha Carter 5" is coming, as announced by Lil Wayne and Mack Maine for the rapper's birthday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne's Original Version Of "Tha Carter V" Reportedly Leaks OnlinePeople are going crazy over an alleged leak of the original "C5."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Claims Lil Wayne Is Trying To Sue him For "Barter 7"Thug gives an update on "Barter 7."By Milca P.
- MusicMannie Fresh Hints At Dropping Unreleased Music From "Carter 5” SessionsMannie Fresh says some of the leftover collabs that didn’t make "Tha Carter V" will eventually see the light of day. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne Already Back In The Studio With SosamannWe may be in for more collaborations between the two.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Tops The Billboard 200, Logic Comes 2ndLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" excels with the 3rd highest digital performance of all time.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne Says He Didn’t Know Who XXXTentacion Was Prior To FeatureLil Wayne says it was all Mack Maine's idea to have XXXTentacion featured on C5.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne Collaborates With Wikipedia For Final "Tha Carter V" Merch DropAll of the "Carter V" merch has been restocked.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Explains Why Drake Wasn’t Featured On “Tha Carter V”Lil Wayne says "clearance issues" was the reason Drake wasn't on "C5."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar "Mona Lisa" Producer Was Going To Leak The SongIf it hadn't come out this year, Infamous probably would have leaked the track.By Alex Zidel