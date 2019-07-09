The Young Money Entertainment crew was so tightknit and while they never officially broke up, they steady drifted away as they all focused on their solo careers. We've gotten some potent posse cuts, including "Bedrock," but many of the memories made within the YMCMB camp come from what followed their run as a group. Lil Wayne is a living legend, Drake is the biggest artist in the world, Nicki Minaj is one of the most influential female rappers of all time and Tyga is just now hitting his stride. Yesterday, T-Raw looked back on all of Lil Wayne's success, showing mad love to his mentor through his "Lightskin Lil Wayne" video. Weezy watched the flick and has reacted to it online, praising his buddy for the tribute.

"That’s too dope bro," wrote Tunechi after watching the video. He reposted a clip of Tyga recreating some of the magic we've witnessed in Weezy's career. "I’m at a lost [sic] for words after watching & listening to that! It feels gratifying to be honored in such a way! It feels uber better when it’s from ya broski!! Love @tyga - Light Skinned Tunechi!"

Tyga was content to see that his friend enjoyed the shout-out, telling him that he's changed his life in the comments. It just goes to show you how influential Young Money has been in the last decade. Shout-out to Tyga and Lil Wayne.