Lil Wayne has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way as of late. Last week, he went public with his support for President Donald Trump, endorsing him for a second term and praising his Platinum Plan for Black Americans. Posting a photo from his meeting with the President, people saw his last-minute endorsement as a selfish act, only taking into account his own pocketbook.

While we don't know the full reason why Weezy decided to use his platform to support Trump, his choice ultimately cost him big-time in his personal life.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This week, it was reported that, after unfollowing him on social media, Denise Bidot broke up with the rapper after several months of dating. Bidot has publicly supported Joe Biden for President and, while she seemingly denied the fact that she called off their relationship, they are said to have clashed because of their differences in political opinion.

Lil Wayne tried to clear things up by sending out a new tweet, which is incredibly cryptic.

"I live the way I love and love the way I live," wrote Tunechi. "I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman."

Wait, what? Is anybody supposed to understand this?

These would make for some hot bars but, seriously, what's he saying?



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

People in the comments are reacting with early dismissals of his comments, claiming that, because he supported Trump, they're choosing to turn off his music.

What do you think Wayne is trying to say here?