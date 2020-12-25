It's difficult to dissect everything Playboi Carti is saying on his new album Whole Lotta Red, but on the track "Punk Monk", people read between his baby-voiced rhymes and found a whole lotta tea, with the rapper discussing a bunch of industry secrets, including how he tried to sign Trippie Redd, Pi'erre Bourne, and Lil Keed. He also touches on the tensions between Lil Uzi Vert and Offset from a few years ago.

Playboi Carti's new album is officially out and it's garnering a lot of attention. The fans have waited a whole two years for this and, for some, it did not live up to expectations. For others, it's the best thing since Die Lit, with many discussing everything that the rapper had to say on "Punk Monk".

In addition to everything else that he says on the record, Playboi Carti asserts that he "hates friendly-ass n***as". He goes on to say, "I was tryna sign Trippie Redd before they knew about Trippie" and, "I was fuckin' with Lil Keed when he made lil' 'Blicky'". He also name-drops one of his favorite producers, Pi'erre Bourne, who he also allegedly was supposed to sign. "N***a, I thought I had Pi'erre, but the label tricked me," he says.

Carti goes on to mention how the label tried to "turn him white", to which he responded that he's not Lil Dicky. He eventually speaks on the heated tension between Lil Uzi Vert and Offset of the Migos, who clashed over the former's satanic influences a few years ago. "I was in Paris when Offset and Uzi started hittin'," says Carti. "And I had to stay out that shit because that ain't none my business."

There are tons of trending moments on the album, and this is just one of them. What do you think about Whole Lotta Red?