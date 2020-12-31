It seems like everybody has an opinion on Popp Hunna, the Philadelphia-based rapper who has been blowing up off the force of his viral hit single "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)". The record got popular enough for Lil Uzi Vert, another Philadelphia native, to hop on the remix, but things changed after paperwork leaked, revealing that Popp Hunna had allegedly cooperated with the feds after witnessing the murder of his best friend at the age of 14.

Lil Uzi Vert asked to be removed from both of their songs together, which Popp posted about on Instagram Stories. The aftermath has included reactionary comments from just about everybody, including Trouble, Lil Tjay, Toosii, Trippie Redd, and more. Now, Wack 100 is entering the ring with his opinion on the matter, siding with those that are actively black-balling the rising rapper.

"@trippieredd did what he was suppose to do - you other n***as gotta stop making excuses on why your justifying #Snitching," wrote Wack 100 on Instagram, referring to Trippie Redd's private comments to Toosii. Toosii recently put Trippie on blast, claiming that the rapper had texted him asking why he collaborated with the accused "snitch". Wack continued, "@akademiks is not privi to the Politicks but if you call yourself a street n***a your obligated to the rules - Stop attacking the civilians like @akademiks and hold the street n***as to the rules. Salute @liluzivert you did wtf you was suppose to do! I didn’t snitch at 12 yrs old so ain’t no justification to him snitching at 14 #F*ckThat."

If you're completely lost, you can read all about who Popp Hunna is here, including why people like Wack 100 are so upset with his rise to fame.

Do you think Wack 100, Trippie Redd, and Lil Uzi Vert are right in this manner, or is Toosii's compassion the correct way to go?