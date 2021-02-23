Trippie Redd is one of the most individualistic rappers in the world. He's developed a style that only works for him. His lane is impenetrable as one of rap's premier rock stars, coming into his own in the last half-decade. We've watched Trippie grow from a bubbling SoundCloud rapper to an absolute superstar, and it's been a joy to watch him rise up to new levels.

The Ohio-raised recording artist recently took some time to speak with well-respected hip-hop journalist Shirley Ju, taking a step into Shirley's Temple to christen her new show, speaking on everything from his memories with Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion, his respect for Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo, his upcoming album Trip At Knight, and more, including the time Playboi Carti allegedly tried to sign him.

On Whole Lotta Red standout track "Punk Monk", Playboi Carti unleashes a bunch of his secrets, including the fact that he attempted to sign Trippie Redd, Pi'erre Bourne, Lil Keed, and others to his label. It took a couple of months but Trippie is finally confirming that story.

"Yeah, man, shout out Playboi Carti. He tried to sign me. He tried it," said Trippie. "I f*ck with bro, I love his music. I was listening to Carti when he was produced by ICYTWAT. I love his sh*t. Don't get me wrong. He definitely tried to sign me but I had a different plan."

When he was asked about anybody that did help him establish himself as an artist, Trippie gives Kodie Shane her flowers, noting that she went hard on promoting their song together, which effectively got him a lot of attention before he blew up.

Watch the new episode of Shirley's Temple above at the 38:43 mark to hear Trippie speak about Carti.