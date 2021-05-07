Trip At Knight
- Music VideosTrippe Redd Drops Off The Glitchy Visuals For "Supernatural"The Mooch-directed music video for Trippie Redd's "Supernatural" is here.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsTrippie Redd Flexes His Diverse Production Choices With "Molly Heart"Trippie Redd's new album is full of hyperpop bangers.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTrippie Redd & SoFaygo Fend Off Zombies In Visual For "MP5"This new Trippie Redd video is definitely inspired by Call of Duty.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTrippie Redd Is A "Rich MF" On Album Highlight With Polo G & Lil DurkFans are loving Trippie Redd's new song "Rich MF" with Polo G and Lil Durk.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWhere's Trippie Redd's Song With Drake?Where's the Trippie Redd and Drake collaboration that was promised to us!?By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Reveals When "Trip At Knight" Is DroppingTrippie Redd's "Trip At Knight" will release on Friday.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTrippie Redd Reveals "Trip At Knight" Tracklist Ft. Drake, Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, Polo GXXXTentacion, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Sada Baby are also included on the tracklist.By Erika Marie
- MusicTrippie Redd Trolls Fans With Roddy Ricch-Inspired ArtworkTrippie Redd begs his fans to "please forgive [him] for not dropping the tracklist."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsTrippie Redd & Lil Uzi Vert Team Up On "Holy SmokesThe track will appear on Trippie's forthcoming album, "Trip At Knight."By Erika Marie
- MusicTrippie Redd Says “Trip At Knight” Album Dropping Before His Upcoming TourTrippie’s new album, “Trip At Knight,” will be dropping by the end of next month.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTrippie Redd Shares Artwork For Upcoming Album, "Trip At Knight"Trippie Redd revealed the artwork for his new album and says he'll drop the tracklist when 100,000 fans pre-save the project.By Cole Blake
- NewsTrippie Redd Taps Playboi Carti For "Miss The Rage" SingleTrippie's gearing up for the release of his next project, "Trip At Knight."By Erika Marie