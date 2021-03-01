Our brand new Staff Picks playlist features new music from JID, Freddie Gibbs, Bryson Tiller, Curren$y, Pop Smoke, Denzel Curry, and more.
We've got a week ahead of us filled with the potential for some exciting new music releases, including from Drake, who reportedly told DJ Akademiks that he might have a new music video releasing before the weekend. While we patiently wait for more information on that front, we've been tapping into all of last week's new drops, including Curren$y's new mixtape, Duke Deuce's standout project, and the five-disc deluxe edition of Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's Piñata.
The latest update of the Staff Picks playlist includes a selection of songs from all of the aforementioned releases, as well as much more of what we've been rocking with. It's also got the latest single from JID, Pop Smoke's latest posthumous single, Denzel Curry's brand new "'Cosmic'.m4a" with Joey Bada$$, Lil Tjay's booming "Calling My Phone" with 6LACK, and more.
Of course, we've also got a portion included for the R&B heads, including new music from Chloe x Halle, Bryson Tiller, Yung Bleu with Coi Leray, and more.
Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Pop Smoke - AP
2KBABY & Marshmello - Like This
Yung Bleu - Thieves In Atlanta (feat. Coi Leray)
Duke Deuce - FELL UP IN THE CLUB (feat. A$AP Ferg)
Duke Deuce - INTRO: COMING OUT HARD
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Curren$y - Closing Date
JID - Skegee
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Cocaine Parties
Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - ‘Cosmic’.m4a (The Alchemist Version) [feat. Joey Bada$$]
Drakeo The Ruler - RIP Deebo
Cole Blake (Editorial)
JID - Skegee
Mavi - Methods
Mavi - Life We Live
Freddie Gibbs - Winter in America
Noname - Rainforest
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Curren$y - Arrival
Bryson Tiller - Still Yours (feat. Big Sean)
Noname - Rainforest
YG - Go Big (feat. Big Sean)
Big Jade - Gucci Bag
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Key Glock - I’m The Type
Lil Tjay - Calling My Phone (feat. 6LACK)
Duke Deuce - SPIN (feat. Foogiano)
Chloe x Halle - 80/20
Madusa S. (Editorial)
JPEGMAFIA - PANIC ROOM!
Coi Leray - No More Parties (Remix) [feat. Lil Durk]
Nessly & Madeintyo - Link And Build
600breezy - Murder Rate 3
Aron A. (Editorial)
Freddie Gibbs - Winter In America
Rema - Bounce
DJ Muggs & Rome Streetz - Zig Zag Zig (feat. Knowledge The Pirate)
Curren$y - Jermaine Dupri
Charmaine - Woo!
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Drakeo The Ruler - Talk To Me (feat. Drake)
Joyce Wrice - On One (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
Pop Smoke - AP
JID - Skegee
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Cocaine Parties
Drakeo The Ruler - RIP Deebo
Bryson Tiller - Losing Focus
Bryson Tiller - Still Yours (feat. Big Sean)
Aries - DITTO