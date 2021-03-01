We've got a week ahead of us filled with the potential for some exciting new music releases, including from Drake, who reportedly told DJ Akademiks that he might have a new music video releasing before the weekend. While we patiently wait for more information on that front, we've been tapping into all of last week's new drops, including Curren$y's new mixtape, Duke Deuce's standout project, and the five-disc deluxe edition of Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's Piñata.

The latest update of the Staff Picks playlist includes a selection of songs from all of the aforementioned releases, as well as much more of what we've been rocking with. It's also got the latest single from JID, Pop Smoke's latest posthumous single, Denzel Curry's brand new "'Cosmic'.m4a" with Joey Bada$$, Lil Tjay's booming "Calling My Phone" with 6LACK, and more.

Of course, we've also got a portion included for the R&B heads, including new music from Chloe x Halle, Bryson Tiller, Yung Bleu with Coi Leray, and more.

Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Pop Smoke - AP

2KBABY & Marshmello - Like This

Yung Bleu - Thieves In Atlanta (feat. Coi Leray)

Duke Deuce - FELL UP IN THE CLUB (feat. A$AP Ferg)

Duke Deuce - INTRO: COMING OUT HARD

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Curren$y - Closing Date

JID - Skegee

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Cocaine Parties

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - ‘Cosmic’.m4a (The Alchemist Version) [feat. Joey Bada$$]

Drakeo The Ruler - RIP Deebo

Cole Blake (Editorial)

JID - Skegee

Mavi - Methods

Mavi - Life We Live

Freddie Gibbs - Winter in America

Noname - Rainforest

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Curren$y - Arrival

Bryson Tiller - Still Yours (feat. Big Sean)

Noname - Rainforest

YG - Go Big (feat. Big Sean)

Big Jade - Gucci Bag

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Key Glock - I’m The Type

Lil Tjay - Calling My Phone (feat. 6LACK)

Duke Deuce - SPIN (feat. Foogiano)

Chloe x Halle - 80/20

Madusa S. (Editorial)

JPEGMAFIA - PANIC ROOM!

Coi Leray - No More Parties (Remix) [feat. Lil Durk]

Nessly & Madeintyo - Link And Build

600breezy - Murder Rate 3

Aron A. (Editorial)

Freddie Gibbs - Winter In America

Rema - Bounce

DJ Muggs & Rome Streetz - Zig Zag Zig (feat. Knowledge The Pirate)

Curren$y - Jermaine Dupri

Charmaine - Woo!

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Drakeo The Ruler - Talk To Me (feat. Drake)

Joyce Wrice - On One (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Pop Smoke - AP

JID - Skegee

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Cocaine Parties

Drakeo The Ruler - RIP Deebo

Bryson Tiller - Losing Focus

Bryson Tiller - Still Yours (feat. Big Sean)

Aries - DITTO