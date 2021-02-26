mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Drop Off "Piñata Deluxe"

Mitch Findlay
February 26, 2021 09:57
Piñata Deluxe
Freddie Gibbs
Produced by Madlib

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's mafioso-rap classic "Piñata" recieves a substantial, five-disc deluxe edition with instrumentals, remixes, & more.


When it comes to the best albums of the past decade, it's not uncommon to see Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's collaboration album Piñata, originally released in 2014 and featuring appearances from Raekwon, Ab-Soul, Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, Meechy Darko, and many more. Now, with Gibbs' acclaim and recognition at an all-time high, the rapper has come through with a substantial revisitation of the project with a five-disc Deluxe Edition.

While there isn't exactly much in the way of new material, Piñata Deluxe features Freddie's remix of Kanye West's "No More Parties In L.A," appropriately retitled as "Cocaine Parties." In addition, disc two features bonus cuts and their instrumentals, disc three features an entirely instrumental version of Piñata, disc four includes the album as remixed by Alex Goose, and disc five features another dose of Alex Goose remixes. Not exactly new territory for Gibbs purists, but widening the scope of an artist's streaming discography is never a bad thing. Should you be looking to revisit a modern classic, consider Piñata Deluxe as the perfect opportunity.

