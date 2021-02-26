mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Memphis Rapper Duke Deuce Comes Out Hard On New Album "Duke Nukem" Featuring Offset, Mulatto, & More

Alex Zidel
February 26, 2021 09:35
Quality Control's Duke Deuce releases his new album "Duke Nukem" with features from Offset, Mulatto, Young Dolph, A$AP Ferg, and more.


Memphis is going crazy right now, and Duke Deuce is a big part of the reason why. As the South continues to trend upwards in the hip-hop landscape, the Quality Control rapper has come forward as one of the most exciting young stars-in-the-making from Bluff City. His ad-libs will never fail to get you pumped up and his gritty delivery is emblematic of all the things we love about Memphis. Duke Deuce is hard, and he's back with his new album Duke Nukem.

His new fourteen-track effort never loses energy, serving as a remarkably strong point in Duke Deuce's rising career. The aggressive delivery from QC's new standout shines on the booming new album, which boasts features from Offset, A$AP Ferg, Mulatto, Young Dolph, Lil Keed, and Foogiano.

Check out Duke Deuce's brand new album below and let us know which song is your favorite.

Tracklist:

1. INTRO: COMING OUT HARD
2. SOLDIERS STEPPIN
3. FELL UP IN THE CLUB (feat. A$AP Ferg)
4. ARMY
5. GANGSTA PARTY (feat. Offset)
6. TOOT TOOT (feat. Young Dolph)
7. SPIN (feat. Foogiano)
8. DUKE SKYWALKER
9. BACK 2 BACK
10. BUSY (feat. Lil Keed)
11. KIRK (feat. Mulatto)
12. MOVE
13. GRRR
14. OUTRO: GO 2 HELL

