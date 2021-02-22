Our brand new Staff Picks playlist features new music from Pooh Shiesty, Jim Jones, Kevin Gates, Benny The Butcher, and more.
The weekend came and went in a blink of an eye but there was still tons of music to comb through over the weekend. Kevin Gates came through with a surprise project, Jim Jones and Harry Fraud finally released their latest joint project, and "Whoopty" rapper CJ made his formal introduction with the release of his major-label debut, Loyalty Over Royalty. The HNHH Staff Picks playlist includes a few picks from the aforementioned project plus more.
The latest Staff Picks update highlights a few cuts off of Kevin Gates' latest project, Only The Generals Part II such as "Plug Daughter 2" and "Fairy Tail." There are also a few cuts from Jim Jones & Harry Fraud's The Fraud Department which produced a few collabs with artists like Belly, Big Body Bes, and Curren$y who also dropped off his latest single, "Kush Through The Sunroof."
We also got some new heat from Lil Yachty & Kodak Black, Benny The Butcher, Rowdy Rebel, and more.
Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
24kGoldn - 3, 2, 1
serpentwithfeet - Same Size Shoe
Pooh Shiesty - 50 Shots
Kevin Gates - Plug Daughter 2
Coi Leray - No More Parties (Remix) [feat. Lil Durk]
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Barry White
Curren$y - Kush Through The Sunroof
Lil Yachty & Kodak Black - Hit Bout It
Yelawolf & Caskey - Billy and the Purple Datson
Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim - Slam Dunk Contest
Mike Rapp (Sales)
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Barry White
Jim Jones - The People (Remix) [feat. Conway The Machine & Mark Scibilia]
Lil Yachty & Kodak Black - Hit Bout It
Quail P - Charlamagne (feat. Dee Watkins)
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Aunt Viola (feat. Trav & Dave East)
Sean Paul - Real Steel (feat. Intence)
Benny The Butcher & ElCamino - Immunity
Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - So.Incredible.pkg (Robert Glasper Version) [feat. Smino]
Onyx - Coming Outside
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim - Slam Dunk Contest
Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim - Mailman
JPEGMAFIA - LAST DANCE!
Curren$y - Kush Through The Sunroof
Rowdy Rebel - Jesse Owens (feat. NAV)
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Kenny Mason - Partments
serpentwithfeet - Same Size Shoe
Ghetts - Fine Wine
Cantrell - Ratchet & Righteous (feat. Grip)
Justine Skye & Timbaland - Intruded
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Lil Yachty & Kodak Black - Hit Bout It
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Barry White
Justine Skye & Timbaland - Intruded
Pooh Shiesty - 50 Shots
Kevin Gates - Plug Daughter 2
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Lil Tjay - Calling My Phone (feat. 6LACK)
Mahalia - Jealous (feat. Rico Nasty)
Kevin Gates - Fairytale
Pooh Shiesty - Guard Up
Madusa S. (Editorial)
600breezy - Bout It Bout It
Channel Tres - fuego (feat. Tyler, The Creator)
BRS Kash - Feel Better (feat. Toosii)
Ralo - Same Me (feat. Shy Glizzy)
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - F*cked Up (feat. Belly)
Chris Brown - Go Crazy (Remix) [feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk & Mulatto]
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Say A Prayer (feat. Curren$y & Jay Worthy)
CJ - Goin’ UP
Aron A (Editorial)
Kevin Gates - Puerto Rico Luv
Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Luxury Lies (feat. Big Body Bes)
DijahSB - By Myself (feat. Harrison)
Big $tunt - Money Gang (feat. Pooh Shiesty)
Skillibeng - Coke