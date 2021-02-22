The weekend came and went in a blink of an eye but there was still tons of music to comb through over the weekend. Kevin Gates came through with a surprise project, Jim Jones and Harry Fraud finally released their latest joint project, and "Whoopty" rapper CJ made his formal introduction with the release of his major-label debut, Loyalty Over Royalty. The HNHH Staff Picks playlist includes a few picks from the aforementioned project plus more.

The latest Staff Picks update highlights a few cuts off of Kevin Gates' latest project, Only The Generals Part II such as "Plug Daughter 2" and "Fairy Tail." There are also a few cuts from Jim Jones & Harry Fraud's The Fraud Department which produced a few collabs with artists like Belly, Big Body Bes, and Curren$y who also dropped off his latest single, "Kush Through The Sunroof."

We also got some new heat from Lil Yachty & Kodak Black, Benny The Butcher, Rowdy Rebel, and more.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

24kGoldn - 3, 2, 1

serpentwithfeet - Same Size Shoe

Pooh Shiesty - 50 Shots

Kevin Gates - Plug Daughter 2

Coi Leray - No More Parties (Remix) [feat. Lil Durk]

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Barry White

Curren$y - Kush Through The Sunroof

Lil Yachty & Kodak Black - Hit Bout It

Yelawolf & Caskey - Billy and the Purple Datson

Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim - Slam Dunk Contest

Mike Rapp (Sales)

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Barry White

Jim Jones - The People (Remix) [feat. Conway The Machine & Mark Scibilia]

Lil Yachty & Kodak Black - Hit Bout It

Quail P - Charlamagne (feat. Dee Watkins)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Aunt Viola (feat. Trav & Dave East)

Sean Paul - Real Steel (feat. Intence)

Benny The Butcher & ElCamino - Immunity

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - So.Incredible.pkg (Robert Glasper Version) [feat. Smino]

Onyx - Coming Outside

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim - Slam Dunk Contest

Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim - Mailman

JPEGMAFIA - LAST DANCE!

Curren$y - Kush Through The Sunroof

Rowdy Rebel - Jesse Owens (feat. NAV)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Kenny Mason - Partments

serpentwithfeet - Same Size Shoe

Ghetts - Fine Wine

Cantrell - Ratchet & Righteous (feat. Grip)

Justine Skye & Timbaland - Intruded

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Lil Yachty & Kodak Black - Hit Bout It

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Barry White

Justine Skye & Timbaland - Intruded

Pooh Shiesty - 50 Shots

Kevin Gates - Plug Daughter 2

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Tjay - Calling My Phone (feat. 6LACK)

Mahalia - Jealous (feat. Rico Nasty)

Kevin Gates - Fairytale

Pooh Shiesty - Guard Up

Madusa S. (Editorial)

600breezy - Bout It Bout It

Channel Tres - fuego (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

BRS Kash - Feel Better (feat. Toosii)

Ralo - Same Me (feat. Shy Glizzy)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - F*cked Up (feat. Belly)

Chris Brown - Go Crazy (Remix) [feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk & Mulatto]

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Say A Prayer (feat. Curren$y & Jay Worthy)

CJ - Goin’ UP

Aron A (Editorial)

Kevin Gates - Puerto Rico Luv

Jim Jones & Harry Fraud - Luxury Lies (feat. Big Body Bes)

DijahSB - By Myself (feat. Harrison)

Big $tunt - Money Gang (feat. Pooh Shiesty)

Skillibeng - Coke