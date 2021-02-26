Curren$y Shares His First Project Of 2021, "Collection Agency" Ft. Larry June, Harry Fraud, & More

You'll never have to wait too long to hear new music from Curren$y, and each time he delivers, it's a gem. The New Orleans native regularly shares projects and collaborations, and on Friday (February 26), Curren$y returned with his first project of 2021, Collection Agency. The record includes previously released singles like "Kush Through The Sunroof" and "Misty," and it features several producers who complement the rapper's intricate rhymes.

You'll find Curren$y partnering with Harry Fraud, DJ.Fresh, Trauma Tone, Purps, Black Metaphor, and Rsonist of the Heatmakerz holding down the beats on Collection Agency, with only one lone feature from Larry June. Stream Curren$y's latest to hear what he's cooked up during this pandemic and let us know which tracks are standouts to you.

Tracklist

1. Kush Through The Sunroof (Prod. by Trauma Tone)

2. Smiled On Me (Prod. by DJ.Fresh)

3. The Arrival (Prod. by Harry Fraud)

4. I Don't Call (Prod. by Purps)

5. Jermaine Dupri (Prod. by Harry Fraud)

6. Closing Date (Prod. by Trauma Tone)

7. Shout Out ft. Larry June (Prod. by Trauma Tone)

8. Ferrari Engine (Prod. by Purps)

9. Above The Law (Prod. by Rsonist of The Heatmakerz)

10. Misty (Prod. by Black Metaphor)