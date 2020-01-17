Alas, the moment has come. Starting off the year with a major bang, Eminem decided to strike once again, impacting the airwaves once the clock struck midnight with a brand new album. Although we had heard rumblings that the legendary Motor City rapper was working on fresh music, we weren't aware of a timeline detailing when we could expect it. 50 Cent mentioned on several occasions that he knew of Em's plans but even he was tight-lipped on the entire process. Well, the album came from out of the blue last night, introducing us to twenty new records featuring a shocking list of talent.

Skimming through the tracklist to Music To Be Murdered By, you'll notice features from Don Toliver, Young M.A, Royce Da 5'9", Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Black Thought, the late Juice WRLD, and many more. Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's project of the exact same name, Em used the auteur's iconic photograph as a reference for his own cover artwork this time around.

As always with a new Eminem project, it's worth giving this an attentive listen to hear all the bars he's spitting about beef, pop culture, tragedies, and much more. He addresses just about everything here, speaking on his feud with Machine Gun Kelly, the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, and more.

What do you think of Music To Be Murdered By? Let us know in the comments.