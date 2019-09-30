When Eminem re-emerged on social media last month, the superstar rapper had everybody thinking that he was about to drop a diss record against Machine Gun Kelly or Lord Jamar. His menacing tweet seemingly featured a threat against anybody who wanted smoke and even though we never got an official release out of the post, it doesn't mean that something isn't still on the way. A few weeks ago, 50 Cent continued the speculation by claiming Eminem sent him a track for an upcoming project and, after the public started speculating about said body of work, he's back at it again with even more talk of a new Shady album.



During a video interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his show Power, Curtis Jackson touched on the status of his musical releases, noting that a few artists have sent him beats to hop on. Touching on his "Remember The Name" collaboration with Eminem on Ed Sheeran's new album, Fif says that another cut is on the way from the two legendary hip-hop characters.

"I got another record from Em he sent me for his new album," uttered Jackson during the sit-down chat. "And then Ozuna, a Latin artist, sent me a record so I'm working with him."

How long do you think we'll have to wait for this Eminem album to be released officially? Do you think it'll be a surprise like last time or will he opt for a traditional rollout?