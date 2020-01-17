Now, you know Marshall Mathers can't come back onto the scene without ruffling a few feathers. On Friday (January 16), Eminem surprised the masses with a brand new album titled Music To Be Murdered By. The Alfred Hitchcock-inspired project was immediately a hit with fans and non-fans alike, but in true Eminem form, his lyrics were scrutinized and critics came for the Detroit rapper with a vengeance.

While Nick Cannon is somewhere waiting for Em to respond to the plethora of diss tracks the Wild 'N Out mogul has continued to release, Eminem did mention at least one foe on Music to Be Murdered By. He rapped, "I'm a sight to see, but you can see from the ring I'm wearing / Me and this game, we got married already / Had the prenup ready, f*ck all that ever seen her belly / She barely was three months pregnant / B*tch had to give me a baby, we named it Machine Gun Kelly."

After insinuating that he helped birth all that is MGK, Eminem also said on "Unaccommodating": "But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is / I cleansed him of his mortal sins / I'm God and the Lord forgives." While his Machine Gun Kelly quips caught the attention of his audience, social media lit up over his line that mentioned Ariana Grande.

"But it seems like the more they studied my music, the more they remind me of eyeballs / I'm watching my pupils get cornier (Uh) / But I'm contemplating yelling "bombs away" on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting." The line, of course, nods the Manchester Arena suicide bombing that occurred at an Ariana Grande concert. Twenty-three people died and over 130 others were injured, and Ariana has spoken about how the incident has given her PTSD.

Throughout Music To Be Murdered By, Eminem uses his platform to highlight hip hop artists that he respects while also calling attention to controversial moments involving violence including bombings and shootings (make sure to watch the music video for his single "Darkness" here). Cancel Culture was quick with this one, so check out a few responses to Eminem's "Unaccommodating" below and let us know what you think of Music To Be Murdered By thus far.