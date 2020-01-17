Eminem Drops Surprise Album "Music To Be Murdered By" Ft. Q-Tip, Black Thought, Royce Da 5'9", Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, & More

Let's be honest, we all knew it was coming. For months there have been whispers among hip hop circles that Eminem was working on a new project, however, the ever-elusive Shady Records mogul never confirmed or denied the rumors. Instead, Em decided to surprise the world once again, this time with his 20-track record titled Music To Be Murdered By.

The rap icon enlisted an eclectic mix of artists as features on the record including Young M.A, Don Toliver, White Gold, Ed Sheeran, Denaun, and Anderson .Paak. Black Thought and Q-Tip make appearances, and there's a posthumous feature by the late Juice WRLD. The rapper reconnects with his longtime collaborator Skylar Grey and included his Slaughterhouse cohorts Joell Ortiz and Royce Da 5'9".

Music To Be Murdered By is a stellar project from the Detroit emcee, so press play and enjoy what once of Motor City's Finest has to offer.

Tracklist

1. Premonition - Intro

2. Unaccomodating ft. Young M.A

3. You Gon' Learn ft. Royce Da 5'9" & White Gold

4. Alfred - Interlude

5. Those Kinda Nights ft. Ed Sheeran

6. In Too Deep

7. Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

8. Darkness

9. Leaving Heaven ft. Skylar Grey

10. Yah Yah ft. Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought, Q-Tip, & Deaun

11. Stepdad - Intro

12. Stepdad

13. Marsh

14. Never Love Again

15. Little Engine

16. Lock It Up ft. Anderson .Paak

17. Farewell

18. No Regrets ft. Don Toliver

19. I Will ft. KXNG Crooked, Royce Da 5'9", & Joell Ortiz

20. Alfred - Outro