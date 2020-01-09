Detroit rapper Eminem released four studio albums in the last decade and that was enough to earn him yet another title contributing to his legendary status. As we wait patiently for him to drop his next body of work after it was teased by 50 Cent months ago, we have a unique opportunity of looking back on the last ten years of musical activity and determining who had the biggest impact on us as a community. While much of Em's significance came before the last decade, he continued his string of successful releases all the way until two years ago with Kamikaze. It was revealed today that he delivered enough pure sales to be named the male artist with the best-selling albums, clocking in nearly 14 million pure units moved.

People wanted to permanently keep Eminem's music in their playlists, purchasing copies of his albums in the last decade instead of simply streaming it. The rapper was so popular amongst physical music fiends that he ended up on top of everybody else, being named the best-selling male artist of the decade in terms of pure album sales.

It shouldn't really come as a surprise to see him striving this hard. Next decade, we'll probably catch Drake or someone else in this spot. Who do you predict will be there?



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images