Eminem has been relatively quiet since dropping off Kamikaze in 2018, emerging from the shadows to lay down verses for Boogie, Conway, Logic, and Fat Joe. Even amidst increasing vitriol from Nick Cannon and Lord Jamar, Slim has opted to keep quiet and focus on the task at hand. As such, speculation of a new album began to circulate, despite any lack of concrete details. Thankfully, HipHopNMore sat down for a dope conversation with producer Symbolyc 1, aka S1, who confirmed that Em was putting in some serious work.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Coming off contributions to Em's "Nice Guy" and "Normal," HHNM openly whether Em was crafting his tenth studio album, prompting an intriguing response from S1. "I’ve been working with Eminem quite a bit," he reveals. "They’re always real quiet and real secretive but I just know he’s been cutting a lot of records so we’ll see what happens with that."

Aside from working with Em, S1 also reveals he's been contributing to J. Cole's upcoming album, which has been all but confirmed for a 2020 release. Clearly, the storied producer is looking at another big year. As are the fans. Be sure to check out the whole interview over at HHNM, and sound off below -- are you excited for a new project from Slim Shady?