Ahead of Yams Day 2020, A$AP Rocky got quite the thoughtful gift from his buddy, Drake. The annual music event, which the A$AP Mob started in honour of Mob founder, A$AP Yams, who died of an accidental overdose in 2015, kicked off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night. Drizzy decided to pay tribute to the late rapper by having a special gift made for Yams' fellow Mob member and friend, A$AP Rocky. The "Life Is Good" rapper presented Rocky with an iced out pendant that bears Yams' likeness to a T. In a video captured by photographer Angel Rivera, Rocky is shown absolutely awestruck by the incredible gift.

"This is crazy, I just wanna look at it," Rocky says in the clip. "Man, Drizzy a good dude, bro." The video features some close-up shots of the pendant, and there's no denying that the jeweller, Jason of Beverly Hills, has managed to capture Yams' appearance in jewelry form perfectly. The detail and consideration that went into nailing all of the elements, from his braids and facial birthmark to his cheek tattoo and his affinity for Coogi sweaters, is impressive. It's revealed in the video that they "went over all the details" and "made a ton of changes until it was perfect," and it shows. The piece consists of 600 grams of gold and 15 carats of flawless diamonds, and reportedly took over three months to manufacture. Though the price of this piece has not yet been revealed, similar pendants are valued at around $150,000. Jason of Beverly Hills has been commissioned by Drake to design pieces for him in the past, most recently some matching $400,000 OVO eagle and owl chains for himself and his "Life Is Good" collaborator, Future.

Along with A$AP Mob, Yams Day 2020 featured performances by 2 Chainz, Bun B, Hoodrich Keem, Joey Bada$$, Kenny Beats, Metro Boomin', Nav, , Night Lovell, Pierre Bourne, Pop Smoke, Smooky Margiellaa, YG, and more.