This Saturday will mark five years since the passing of A$AP Mob head honcho, A$AP Yams. To honor the late member, the Mob hosts their annual Yams Day concert in New York City where they bring a gang of artists through for a special show with a portion of the proceeds going towards Always Strive and Proper foundation launched by Yams' mother, Tatianna Rodriguez.

Each year, they leave fans wondering about the special guests that are going to slide through. The Mob's appearance is always confirmed but they've never shied away from having rappers come on stage and show love to Yams. This year will include performances from 2 Chainz, Bun B, Hoodrich Keem, Joey Bada$$, Kenny Beats, Metro Boomin', Pop Smoke, Night Lovell and more. YG will also be touching the stage as well as Smooky Margiellaa. However, they're bound to bring more artists to the stage on the night of.

Yams Day is always filled with surprises. Meek Mill also showed face but the most surprising guest at the 2019 edition was Soulja Boy who was in the midst of his major comeback that got stalled due to legal issues. It's unclear whether Soulja Boy will make his return to the stage for 2020 but either way, we know that A$AP Rocky and the Mob have a special night head in honor of Yams.