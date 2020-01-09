Drake and Future have been playing with our feelings about releasing a follow-up to their 2015 joint project, What A Time To Be Alive, for what feels like forever. Just yesterday, though, they brought the hype to new levels when they announced an upcoming collaboration between the two of them called "Life Is Good." Now, it looks like these two buddies are looking to solidify their new era with some matching bling.

The rappers purchased some matching eagle and owl chains to symbolize OVO Sound. Their new ice made its debut on Future's Instagram story with the caption, "LIFE is GOOD," to amp up the already overwhelming excitement for the track. Drake opted for a gold version while Future chose silver, but other than that, the chains are identical, and reportedly valued at over $400,000. According to Complex, a representative for jeweller Jason of Beverly Hills confirmed the price, and shared that Jason hand-delivered the pieces to the rappers in Atlanta for a music video shoot.

Drake has previously tapped the jeweller for multiple pieces, including a commission for a "life size" owl chain back in 2018. He also asked Jason to design a $150K ring with over 30 carats of diamonds in honour of the Toronto Raptors championship win in October.