With Yams Day 2020 just a few days away, many Hip-Hop fans attending will certainly want something to help them remember the occasion. Thankfully, AWGE has enlisted Cactus Plant Flea Market and Young Thug's SPIDER streetwear imprint to help put together some gear that honors the dearly missed homie A$AP Yams.

Image via AWGE

With a selection of cool streetwear essentials, including a bandana that features a picture of Yams surrounded by his old Instagram handle "WAVY BONE" (seen above), Thugger and CPFM definitely gave us a nice selection of options that are simple, assorted and far from boring. Want to burn a candle in memory of Yams? You got it. Need a foam middle finger to wave in the air when they inevitably perform "Yamborghini High"? You can cop one of those, too! Also included in the set are a few crewnecks, a classic "In Memoriam" tribute tee by Cactus Plant, a long-sleeved T-shirt from SPIDER and a standout hoodie. that puts a Yams-centric spin on Milton Glaser's classic "I LOVE NY" motif. Overall, we think this would be a capsule collection that even Steven himself would probably rock with.

The Yams Day 2020 capsule collection will be sold exclusively at the venue this Friday (January 17). Grab your tickets right now over on Ticketmaster, and peep the full set below:

Image via AWGE

Image via AWGE

Image via AWGE

Image via AWGE

Image via AWGE

Image via AWGE

Image via AWGE