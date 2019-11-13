yams day 2020
- AnticsTyler, The Creator Coldly Roasts A$AP Rocky: "Them Thighs On Turkey Day"Tyler, The Creator slid in the comments with a quick remark about A$AP Rocky's legs.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsYams Day 2020 Proves The Legacy Of Steven Rodriguez Continues To GrowA wresting ring, wild mosh pit and appearances from Rihanna and Drake backstage were just some highlights from an unforgettable night in celebration of the dearly missed big homie.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsRihanna Unwinds With A$AP Rocky At Yams Day After Reported Split With BillionaireRih and Rocky have some laughs at Yams Day 2020.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Surprises A$AP Rocky With An A$AP Yams Pendant Ahead Of Yams Day 2020Try not to shed a tear.By Lynn S.
- StreetwearYoung Thug's SPIDER Brand & Cactus Plant Flea Market Will Drop Merch For Yams Day 2020Invited by the AWGE crew to design special merch for Yams Day 2020, Thugger pulls through with some fire pieces alongside CPFM.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicYams Day 2020 Line-Up: A$AP Mob, 2 Chainz, Metro Boomin, Joey Bada$$ & MoreThis Friday, Yams Day takes over the Barclay's Center. By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Mob Announces Yams Day 2020R.I.P Yams!By Aron A.