Upon first glance, you would think that Drake travelled back in time to have a chill session with one of rap's biggest legends ever. The picture that the Torontonian posted today to his social media profiles shows him wearing a white bucket hat during a video shoot with his boys. The man he's sitting next to is known mostly for his joint record "Jackie Chan" with Post Malone, as well as for being Drake's best friend. Preme doesn't always resemble Tupac Shakur but, for some reason, he looks nearly identical to the late icon in this shot. A$AP Rocky made the connection in the comments.

Celebrating Preme's birthday with a gracious post online, Drake sent his well wishes to Preme on his big day. "Happy MORE LIFE day to my brother who always has truth and belief on deck for me and fends everything I do because we have always had the same vision," wrote one of the best-selling artists of the decade. Carnage echoed that message but A$AP Rocky felt like pointing out what we were all thinking. Homeboy seriously looks like Pac.

"At first glance my n***a looked like pac in 96," typed Flacko in the comments, bringing up a good point. Preme would never be mistaken for a Tupac imposter on the regular but, in this shot, there is no denying the similarities.

Join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to Tupac Shakur Preme.