The A$AP Mob is officially getting ready for their annual Yams Day event in honor of the fallen leader of the Mob. A$AP Mob will once again be taking over the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn for the event which takes place on January 17th, 2020. The ticket pre-sale went up earlier today which you can check out right here.

Yams Day 2020 will mark the fourth annual festival. Each year, they've been doing it bigger and better in honor of Yams. 2019 actually marked the first time they hosted the festival at Barclays Center. In the year prior, A$AP Rocky and co. hosted the vent at the New York Expo Center in the Bronx. Needless to say, the return to the Barclays Center only means that they'll be taking the event to new heights. This year, they had a slew of guest performers including Soulja Boy who came out at the height of his "comeback." They also brought out Meek Mill, Ski Mask The Slump God, Metro Boomin', Lil Yachty and many more.

The announcement arrived earlier today which marks what would've been Yams' birthday. Rocky took to Instagram to share very rare footage of Yams with a very special story. "BACKSTORY BEHIND THIS VIDEO IZ WE LOST YAMS IN LONDON FOR HOURS , WE RANDOMLY FOUND HIM HOURS LATER BUT HE WAS TOO LIT TO BE UPSET AT BY THEN," he captioned the post.