Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will very likely debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit single "WAP" but it looks like their reign atop the throne, which isn't even confirmed yet, may be short.

Drake is officially back, releasing his new song "Laugh Now Cry Later" with Lil Durk. Not only is the song automatically projected to make a strong debut on the charts (this is Drake, after all), but the way it's performing, currently sitting at #1 in YouTube's trending videos, there's a good chance this could end up being the song to dethrone "WAP" once it gets the honor.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Laugh Now Cry Later" is the first song from Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, which is due for release in the next few weeks/months. In the song, fans are convinced that two regular suspects, Kanye West and Tekashi 6ix9ine, received some sneak disses in the form of some subliminals.

During Drake's verse, he sings, "Distance between us is not like a store, this isn't a closeable gap/I seen some n***as attack and don't end up makin' it back." While it may be a stretch, Kanye West did just announce his highly-anticipated collaboration with GAP, also working there when he was a teenager. This might be Drake's way of saying that the gap between them is too large to ever reconcile.

When Lil Durk comes on, he may have taken shots at Tekashi 6ix9ine, who he has had problems with in the past, repurposing and recycling some of Drizzy's lines from before. "Can you not play that lil boy in the club? 'Cause we do not listen to rats," Durkio kindly requests.

People are commenting on these two bars on social media, pondering whether or not they were general or aimed at Ye and 69 respectively. What do you think?