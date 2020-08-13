The number one song in the country next week will almost surely be Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new single "WAP," which will mark another huge moment for women in rap.

According to the latest chart projections, "WAP" is worlds above the competition, swinging 806 points towards a strong debut while the track behind it, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's "ROCKSTAR," is way behind at 334 points. This means that, barring a historic fall from grace, "WAP" is a lock to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This will mark yet another collaborative rap song by two women to hit the top of the charts, during its first week no less. That's nothing to scoff at. It looks like the controversy behind the raunchy lyrics and video did the trick!

Another debut within the Top 10 will likely be The Weeknd and Juice WRLD's new song "Smile." It's looking set to debut at #9 right now. The track marks the first collaboration between both hitmakers. The late Juice WRLD tweeted during his career that if he and Abel ever teamed up on a song, it would go diamond. Do you think this one will reach that point?

Of course, these are all early projections and things are likely to change a bit before the official chart goes live on Monday. Keep your eyes peeled.

