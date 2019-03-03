smile
- SportsActors Infiltrate MLB Games And Creep Out Fans To Promote "Smile"The marketing team for "Smile" certainly thought outside of the box.By Rex Provost
- NumbersWizkid And Tems' "Essence" Is No. 1 In R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay"Essence" is still heating up.By Milca P.
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr Cops $1.8 Million Iced Out TeethOdell Beckham Jr is upgrading his smile.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJAY-Z Reveals His Mother Was Originally "Defensive" About "Smile"JAY-Z reveals that his mother Gloria Carter was initially defensive about "Smile," a powerful highlight from "4:44." By Mitch Findlay
- GramJim Jones Wants The Migos (Especially Quavo) To Smile MoreJim Jones tells the Migos to smile more often.By Alex Zidel
- GramTravis Scott Shares Ultra-Rare Smiling PictureTravis Scott has a lot to smile about on Thanksgiving, sharing a rare picture where he's not actually blocking his face.By Alex Zidel
- GramRick Ross Debuts New TeethRick Ross took a trip to Colombia to get some new teeth, showing off his new rejuvenated smile.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersJuice WRLD Has The Most Top 10 Singles In 2020 Out Of Any ArtistJuice WRLD & The Weeknd's "Smile" debuts in the top 10 this week on the Billboard Hot 100. By Aron A.
- NumbersCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" On Pace For #1 Debut, Juice WRLD Poised For Top 10Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are projected to go #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 next week, with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch following in the #2 spot.By Alex Zidel
- TechSnapchat Apologizes For Juneteenth Filter That Had Users Smile To Break ChainsSnapchat has issued an apology for a questionable Juneteenth filter that asked users to smile in order to break the chains of slavery.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureYFN Lucci Gets Clowned For Real Teeth After Removing Diamond GrillYFN Lucci had his permanent diamond grill removed at the dentist, but his real teeth are shaved down so much that he got brutally roasted online.By Lynn S.
- CrimeYoung Chop Is All Smiles In His MugshotYoung Chop wore a wide grin in his mugshot following his arrest for reckless conduct after trying to hunt down 21 Savage in his Atlanta neighbourhood.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDaBaby Follows In Moneybagg Yo's Footsteps With New LookDaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, and Blac Youngsta showed off their bright smiles after DaBaby followed in Moneybagg's footsteps and got his grills taken out.By Lynn S.
- GramMoneybagg Yo Gets New TeethMoneybagg Yo is flashing his billion dollar smile everywhere he goes after taking a trip to Colombia to get some new teeth.By Alex Zidel
- GramYNW Melly Is All Smiles In New Video From Jail: WatchYNW Melly reacted live to his new music video.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeFetty Wap's Smiley Mugshot Released After Las Vegas ArrestFetty Wap was arrested after reportedly assaulting several valet workers in Sin City.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBirdman Shows Off New Diamond-Encrusted TeethTalk about “bling bling.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMaxo Delivers Nostalgia In Spades On "In My Penny's"The new Def Jam signee faces haunting reminders of past mistakes on "In My Penny's"By Devin Ch