Drake & Lil Durk Deliver "Laugh Now Cry Later" Song & Video

The wait is over. Drake has once again managed to keep the world on pins and needles after he mysteriously announced that he was releasing something at midnight EST. With the revelation came a jetski clip he posted to Instagram, but even that didn't bring any clarity to what Drizzy had in store. Well, now we know it's "Laugh Now Cry Later," a track that features Drake and Lil Durk sharing the spotlight. Not only have we received the single, but the pair of artists also share the accompanying music video that shows Drake balling with the likes of Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Drake promised fans that he would be dropping a new album in the summer of 2020, and with the release of this single, he's announced that his forthcoming project will be titled Certified Lover Boy. Press play and check out Drake and Durk's smooth burner "Laugh Now Cry Later" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Tired of beefin' you bums, you can't even pay me enough to react

Been wakin' up in the crib but sometimes I don’t even know where I'm at

Please don't play that n*gga songs at this party, I can't even listen to that

Anytime that I ran into somebody it must be a victory lap, ayy

Shawty come sit on my lap, ayy, they sayin' Drizzy just snapped