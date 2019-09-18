It appears Lil Durk ain’t fucking with Tekashi 6ix9ine no more. Following the news of his highly publicized trial yesterday, the OTF rapper decided to hop on Twitter and express how he felt about the “Gummo” rapper, calling him a “snitch” and tweeting out: “Fuck 69.” The tweet has since been deleted by Durk, but not before TheShadeRoom caught it (below).

Coincidentally, it was just earlier this year that Lil Durk hopped on IG Live with Tekashi and tried to mediate the feud between him and a few fellow Chicago rappers, like Chief Keef and Tadoe. The move by Durk resulted in backlash by some fans, who thought Durk was co-signing Tekashi 6ix9ine, but apparently that ain’t the case. Durk still living by the street code and doesn't like phonies.

Durk's tweet come just hours after Meek Mill voiced his own opinion on the trial. The Philadelphia rapper went on his Twitter to offer some advice to anyone seeking clout on social media. He tweeted, “69 going up in s federal courthouse today kids! Message of the day don’t be a Internet gangsta... be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money."