It's been a few weeks since we've been able to provide you with a Fire Emoji update, but rest assured we've got a collection of hot new tracks for you to stream and (hopefully) add to your rotation.

First up is Dr. Dre and Eminem's "Gospel," which sees the two long-time collaborators reunite and channel their signature flows for a track that can only be described as a "banger." If you're a fan of the Compton-born recording artist, you'll be happy to know that he actually shared a total of six new star-studded songs this weekend.

Another highly-anticipated new release is Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby's "Do We Have A Problem?" which found the Pink Friday hitmaker starring alongside Power Book IV: Force star Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict to tell a captivating, stylish story – shoutout for 50 Cent for helping everything come together.

Baby also slid onto 2 Chainz's "Kingpen Ghostwriter" from his Dope Don't Sell Itself record, which is another must-listen. "Get allure and let the thots have fun / He actin' like me, that is not my son / He might be the two, he is not the one / This shit that I do, it is not for fun," the 27-year-old spits on his verse.

Other noteworthy collabs are YG, J. Cole, and Moneybagg Yo's "Sacred Money," $NOT and A$AP Rocky's "Doja" (which earned the former some heat for claiming to have slept with the Planet Her hitmaker), as well as Yo Gotti's "Gold Gangsta," featuring 42 Dugg and EST Gee.

On top of that, the estate of King Von came through with a new song, "Don't Play That," featuring 21 Savage, and news of an upcoming posthumous album – read more about that here, and stream our updated Fire Emoji playlist below.