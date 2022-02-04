Long Live King Von. Over a year after the release of his debut project, Welcome To O-Block, the estate of the late rapper will be sharing What It Means To Be King via Only The Family and EMPIRE.

According to a press release, the forthcoming record is "packed with ferocious bars and gripping narrative that earned him a huge fanbase," while also shedding light on some of the directions the "Took Her To The O" hitmaker may have taken had he not have tragically passed in November of 2020.





"The album showcases the talent his fans recognize and gives glimpses of artistic evolution to come, featuring songs that range from introspective to aggressive to romantic."

At this time, Von's frequent collaborator Chopsquad DJ has been confirmed for What It Means To Be King, as well as 21 Savage, who appeared on the first single, "Don't Play That," which arrived at midnight.

"A close friend of Von's family who has always shown love, 21 Savage is an ideal sparring partner for Von, his deadpan demeanour a perfect foil to Von's animated delivery," the track's announcement reads, also noting that the beat was produced by Kid Hazel.





Above all, What It Means To Be King solidifies the rapper's legacy as an incredible storyteller. For fans, it will definitely be a bittersweet treat, bringing them closure and one last taste of the talent that was taken too soon.

Look out for the posthumous album from King Von, arriving on Friday, March 4th and let us know which artists you hope to see featured in the comments.