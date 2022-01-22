On this week's Fire Emoji playlist update, we've got a handful of new tracks – many of which feature the work of 22-year-old NBA YoungBoy, whose manager announced that he'll be taking a six-month hiatus from music following the arrival of "Colors" on Friday.

"Know Like I Know" is arguably one of the most impactful titles from YB's latest record, although we also wanted to take some time to mention his hyped-up collab track with DaBaby "HIT," as well as his appearance on Internet Money's "Flossin'."

"Shut up, I know you don't love me (Let's go) / I'm f*ckin' on her and her buddy, yeah (Yeah) / The Maybach outside, uh / I hopped out that bitch, left it runnin' (Yeah, bitch) / Don't make me get in no trouble (With that), yeah," Baby flexes on his verse.

Another title that caught our attention is Key Glock's Paper Route EMPIRE song, "Proud," on which he pays tribute to his fallen friend, the great Young Dolph. "I lost my dog, I lost my mind, no lie, I'm really lost inside / I can get it back in blood, but still, I can't get back the time," the 24-year-old Memphis native confesses to listeners.

Last up on our update is 2 Chainz's "Pop Music," which sees the "Birthday Song" hitmaker link up with Moneybagg Yo and BeatKing for a club banger that's also ideal for blasting during a workout or while kicking back with your friends at a function.

What new releases would you add to our Fire Emoji playlist? Drop a comment and let us know.